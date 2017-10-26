Delegation from Iranian finance ministry arrives in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the Minister of finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Masoud Karbasian is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing press service of the Iranian embassy to Azerbaijan, this is M. Karbasian's first visit to Azerbaijan as the Minister of finance and co-chair of the joint economic commission.

As expected during a two-day visit, Iranian delegation will hold a number of official meetings in Baku, including with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev. The prospects of development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran will be discussed at meetings.

Notably, as previously reported, a delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli will visit Baku in early November.