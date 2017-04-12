 Top
    Date of first round of negotiations between EU and Azerbaijan on strategic partnership agreement became became known

    In connection with this, the EU delegation will arrive in Baku

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 25, Baku will host the first round of talks on a new agreement on strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, this was reported in the EU representation in Azerbaijan.

    To participate in the negotiations, EU delegation headed by the Head of the Directorate forRussia,Eastern Partnership,Central Asia,Regional Cooperation andOSCE at theEuropean External Action Service (EEAS) Luc Devin will arrive in Azerbaijan.

