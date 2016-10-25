Croatian President completes Azerbaijan visit

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has today completed her official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.