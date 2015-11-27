Consul General: Azerbaijan and Idaho have a huge potential for cooperation

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 23, 2015, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev was interviewed by KTVB, which is the largest television station in the U.S. State of Idaho and affiliated with the influential U.S. television network NBC, Report was told in the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Before the interview, which was taken by KTVB’s veteran news anchor Dee Sarton, parts of the video clip “Azerbaijan: Land of the Future” were shown. Speaking of the recent terror attacks in Paris and growing ethnic and religious intolerance and violence in various regions of the world, Dee Sarton emphasized that in light of all this extremism, the predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan’s experience with interfaith tolerance and multiculturalism was quite striking. She asked the Consul General about the ‘secret’ of this positive and inclusive environment in the country.

Consul General Aghayev said that the traditions of tolerance and interfaith acceptance existed in Azerbaijan for thousands of years enabling the society to develop this incredibly postive culture. He mentioned that as a result Muslims, Christians and Jews continue to live in Azerbaijan in peace, mutual respect and dignity. Aghayev stressed in this regard the tremendous role Azerbaijan’s leadership has been playing in fostering these long-standing traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism. Referring to President Ilham Aliyev’s statement “Multiculturalism is a state policy in Azerbaijan”, Consul General Aghayev highlighted the consistent and principled policy pursued by Azerbaijan’s leadership in nurturing the atmosphere of multiculturalism.

Nasimi Aghayev also spoke of Azerbaijan’s steady development as an independent nation, its robust achievements both in social and economic spheres as well as in building a full-fledged democracy based on rule of law.

Speaking of his visit to the State of Idaho at the invitation of Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, the Consul General stressed the huge potential for the fruitful cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and Idaho.