Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Colombian Embassy in Azerbaijan has opened a book of condolence on numerous casualties in Mocoa floods.

Report informs citing the diplomatic mission of Colombia, the book will be open on April 5-7 from 12:00 to 17:00.

Notably, more than 250 people were killed, hundreds injured and went missing in Mocoa city as a result of floods in recent days. Colombian president has declared a state of emergency due to the disaster.