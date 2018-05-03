Caspian countries approved text of agreement in the field of transport

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ / Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Russia agreed on the text of cooperation in the field of transport.

Report inform citing the "Interfax", this was stated by Deputy Transport Minister of Russia, Victor Olersky at the forum "The great silk road – towards the new frontiers of development" held in Turkmenistan.

According to him, the agreement is expected to be signed during the Caspian summit in Astana in 2018.

V. Olersky recalled that developing of agreement was proposed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in 2015.

"The Russian leadership fully supported this very timely proposal," the Deputy Minister stressed.

It is expected that the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea will be considered at the summit in Astana.