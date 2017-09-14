Blogger Lapshin pardoned by President of Azerbaijan arrives in Israel

© Sputnik

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Blogger Alexander Lapshin flew to Israel after pardoning and releasing from custody in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Knesset lawmaker Ksenia Svetlova said.

Blogger Lapshin arrived in Tel Aviv with direct flight from Baku.

Notably, blogger A. Lapshin, a citizen of Israel, Russia and Ukraine, was detained in December 2016 in Minsk at the request of Azerbaijan, which included him in the travel black list for visiting occupied territories of Azerbaijan without permission from official Baku. After being extradited to Baku, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

On September 11, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has pardoned the blogger.