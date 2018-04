Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of Foreign Minister of Belgium, Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe Didier Reynders to Azerbaijan has begun.

Report informs, during the visit D. Reynders will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.The sides will discuss the prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as cooperation with the Council of Europe.