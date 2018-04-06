Bashar al-Jaafari: We stand for solution of Karabakh conflict terms of UN SC resolutions

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ We stand for the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between the parties in accordance with the adopted resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Report informs, Syria's Permanent Representative at the UN Headquarters Bashar al-Jaafari told reporters.

Commenting on the news about the deployment of terrorists leaving Syria in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Jaafari stated that he had no information about this, however, according to him, international terror is part of wars and conflicts.

Permanent Representative stressed that the Syrian side had warned international community in advance: "We warned of the threat, warned countries where terrorists were sent to Syria, that they would return one day. "No one listened, now the world must take responsibility”, he added.

Commenting on question about the intention of US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from Syria, Jaafari said that the Syrian side did not receive official information on this matter.