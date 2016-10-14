Baku will host Azerbaijan-EU energy and transport subcommittee in December

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This week Baku hosted meetings of the three EU-Azerbaijan subcommittees. The subcommittees met for the first time in 2.5 years. We are pleased to be able to resume our cooperation within the Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation."

Report informs, Head of Division for bilateral relations with the Eastern Partnership countries in the European External Action Service, Dirk Schuebel told reporters.

On October 12, Baku hosted a meeting of the subcommittee on justice, freedom and security, on October 13 - subcommittee on human rights, October 14 – subcommittee on people contacts.

"Meetings were held in a very constructive and positive atmosphere. We have exchanged views on a number of issues and I think that from this meeting we can take a number of positive conclusions, one of which is that we need to meet more often", D. Shuebel said.

According to him, the fourth meeting of the subcommittee on energy, transport and environment will be held in Baku in mid-December.

The meeting will discuss cooperation in energy, transport, including the project of the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as a number of regional transport projects.