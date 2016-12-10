 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku will host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission

    Deputy Chairman of the Russian government Dmitry Rogozin will visit Baku

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Baku on December 16.

    Report was informed by diplomatic sources.

    In this regard, Deputy Chairman of the Russian government, Russian co-chair of the commission Dmitry Rogozin will pay a visit to Baku.

    The meeting will discuss development of relations between the two countries, signing of new agreements and other issues.

    Notably, Azerbaijani chairman of the commission is the First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi