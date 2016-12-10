Baku will host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Baku on December 16.

Report was informed by diplomatic sources.

In this regard, Deputy Chairman of the Russian government, Russian co-chair of the commission Dmitry Rogozin will pay a visit to Baku.

The meeting will discuss development of relations between the two countries, signing of new agreements and other issues.

Notably, Azerbaijani chairman of the commission is the First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.