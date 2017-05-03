Baku hosts event dedicated to World Press Freedom Day

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts hosted a reception at her residence to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

Report informs, after congratulating journalists on this day, the British Ambassador recalled that in 1993 the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. This decision was the result of the work of the General Conference of UNESCO, which in resolutionon thepromotion ofpress freedom in the world recognized that a free, pluralistic and independent press is an indispensable component of any democratic society.

She also noted that the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu is one of the 9 candidates for the post of a new UNESCO Director General.

Ambassador stated the important role of the independent and free press in today's difficult times.

Representatives and heads of several Azerbaijani mass media attended the event.