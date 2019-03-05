Baku hosting int'l conference on prevention of illegal activity in occupied lands

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3442aa01adc8df7494dd62de1f864d92/a6c62761-20ae-4645-9260-2bc068dfd86b_292.jpg

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The international conference on prevention of illegal economic activity in the occupied lands has opened in Baku.

Report informs that during the conference the participants will discuss issues of preventing illegal economic and other activity in the occupied lands, responsibility of the third parties and their impact on the conflict settlement.

The conference is attended by chief of Foreign Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Mechtild Rössler, as well as a number of foreign experts.