Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Pakistani counterpart

"Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the terror attacks committed in your country in recent days.

We are outraged by those heinous attacks, and consider it essential to conduct a universal, resolute and consistent fight against all forms of terrorism.

We share your grief at these difficult times.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Pakistan, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of those who were killed in peace!".