Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his visit to Belgium, saying fruitful meetings and discussions were held as part of this visit.

The head of state noted that a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union has been signed during the visit, describing the document as an important step in the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that the work in this area will be actively continued and completed on time.

Hailing mutual understanding on the agreement, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the completion of the work will depend on the development of the negotiation process.

The head of state praised the establishment of a long-term good partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union. He noted that the key areas of cooperation have already been determined, hailing the experience of the signing of agreements and memorandums with a number of EU countries.

They also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation on the contact line, and the current state and prospects of the negotiations on the settlement of the dispute.