​Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to Pakistani President

Bakı. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Report informs, text of the letter states:

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of a ruthless terrorist attack that killed and injured many people at the hospital in the city of Quetta.

We are extremely outraged by this horrible tragedy and consider it important and necessary to make joint and determined efforts against terrorism.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and the people of Pakistan, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!'