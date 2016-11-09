Azerbaijani President congratulates newly elected US President

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

'Dear Mr Trump,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the United States of America. Your victory in the election testifies to the friendly American people`s confidence in and support for you.

I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. will continue to develop successfully. The history of relations between our countries spans 25 years. Over this time our ties of friendship and cooperation have reached a high level. We are actively cooperating in political, economic, energy, security areas, including global anti-terror war and NATO`s peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan.

For many years, Azerbaijan has suffered from the aggressive policy of Armenia. Twenty per cent of our territories are under the occupation, and more than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced.

Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity was recognized by the entire world community and international organizations. Armenia ignores the UN Security Council`s four resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan. Our firm position is that the UN Security Council`s four resolutions as well as decisions and resolutions of the UN General Assembly, OSCE, Council of Europe, NATO, European Parliament, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations must be implemented. The conflict must be solved in compliance with international law and within Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity.

It is my hope that under your leadership the U.S., as co-chair of the Minsk Group, will contribute to a fair settlement of this conflict in accordance with the norms of international law, and within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Once again, I extend my sincere congratulations to you, and wish you good health, happiness and success in your activities for the prosperity of the people of the U.S.'