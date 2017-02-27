 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President and Emir of Qatar hold meetings

    Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Qatar

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Qatar for an official visit.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have held an expanded meeting.

    Then President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have had a one-on-one meeting.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi