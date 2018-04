Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov will attend a meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers, which will be held at the Headquarters of the organization in Brussels, December 1-2. Report informs referring to the diplomatic source.

The meetings will be chaired by NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

Azerbaijan is a partner country of NATO, as well participant of ISAF mission in Afghanistan.