Azerbaijani Foreign Minister comments on talks over new agreement with EU

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The negotiations on the partnership agreement between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan are held on the basis of constructive and mutual understanding, and there is no obstacle in the preparation process."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, commenting on the course of talks on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement.

"There are some disagreements regarding trade issues. Since Azerbaijan is not a member of the World Trade Organization, our views on tariffs and subsidies are different. But we will try to find common points on the basis of mutual understanding," Mammadyarov added.

According to him, the next stage of the talks is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2018 or early the second quarter.