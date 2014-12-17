 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani FM to visit Ukraine

    The visit will precede the preparatory work for the visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Ukraine is planned. This was stated by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko in this interview to Report.

    He stressed that the date of the visit has not been determined yet, but it is planned to precede the preparatory work for the visit of President of Ukraine Mr. Petro Poroshenko to Azerbaijan.

    Before Poroshenko's visit to Baku, a meeting of the bilateral commission on economic cooperation is also to be held.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi