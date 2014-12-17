​Azerbaijani FM to visit Ukraine

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Ukraine is planned. This was stated by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko in this interview to Report.

He stressed that the date of the visit has not been determined yet, but it is planned to precede the preparatory work for the visit of President of Ukraine Mr. Petro Poroshenko to Azerbaijan.

Before Poroshenko's visit to Baku, a meeting of the bilateral commission on economic cooperation is also to be held.