Azerbaijani FM issues statement on Elmar Mammadyarov's sudden visit to Moscow

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on minister Elmar Mammadyarov's sudden visit to Russia.

Foreign Ministry said to Report, the minister met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during his visit.

During the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his confidence that his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov's visit will contribute to the development of a high level of de bilateral relations.

Stressing a successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in many areas, including the humanitarian field, Russian Foreign Minister noted that the Days of Russian Culture will be held in Azerbaijan within the framework of Baku International Humanitarian Forum this year. He also said that the event on the investigation of the oil and gas fields in the Arctic will take place in St. Petersburg in September 2015 and Azerbaijani Minister of Industry and Energy was also invited. In addition, Russian Foreign Minister of Russia noted that the inter-regional forum will be organized and military techniques exhibition will be held in Sverdlovsk province, where the Azerbaijani delegation was invited too.

Elmar Mammadyarov thanked his Russian counterpart and stressed that the meeting took place in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents. The Minister also congratulated his Russian counterpart on the occasion of the successful conclusion of the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program held in Vienna. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed that these negotiations will have a positive impact in the region and Armenian armed forces should withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories for the complete stabile situation here. the situation should by, he said. Touching upon the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized the role of Russia as the co-chair.

Sergei Lavrov said that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs conduct consistent measures in this direction, the co-chairs have regular contact and stressed that it is time to intensify the negotiations to resolve the conflict as there are valid reasons for it.