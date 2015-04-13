Azerbaijani evacuees taken from Yemen to Moscow

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Yemen taken to Moscow.

Report informs citing the TASS, the plane forced to leave Yemen with citizens of Russia and other CIS countries landed today at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow.

About 140 people were on board of the ship, which brought in Djibouti from Yemen ship of the Russian Navy "Sea of Azov".

The Tu-154 delivered citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Yemen, Estonia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Somalia and six citizens of Azerbaijan to Moscow.

All arrivals will pass through medical, passport and customs control then they will be taken by bus to the evacuation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Representatives of foreign states are waiting for them in Foreign Ministry, and those who continue their journey, will be delivered to Moscow airports.