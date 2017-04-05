Azerbaijani Deputy FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Tashkent

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov will attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tashkent, April 7.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Notably, 16 issues are expected to be considered at the meeting.

A draft statement by foreign ministers on the inadmissibility of discrimination and intolerance against Christians, Muslims and representatives of other faiths is among the most relevant issues.

Besides, results of the multi-level inter-ministerial consultations in 2016 will be summed up and the plan for 2017 will be approved.

The draft agenda of the meeting also includes issues concerning the cooperation of the CIS countries in legal sphere, combating legalization of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.