Azerbaijan to report to UN on health and education

The issues highlighted in the second report of Azerbaijan, which will be submitted to the UN on Sustainable Development Goals on July 15, have been announced, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

He said that every time national reports are prepared on a variety of topics: "This time, the topics are related to the development of education and health in Azerbaijan. The issues directly related to the development of the human factor will be reflected in the second report to be submitted to the UN. Azerbaijan has reached progress in all areas. Problems related to education have already been solved in Azerbaijan and illiteracy has been eliminated. Large projects are implemented to provide people with health services. At the same time, compulsory health insurance will be applied from next year. The summary of the report has already been posted on the UN website. The report will also be posted on the website soon."

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that the UN-funded international project is also supported by Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan joined implementation of this project. The main goal of this project is to achieve substantial change of the world by 2030. I think that Azerbaijan, as a rapidly changing country, will take an active part in the implementation of this program. Azerbaijan is one of the 14 countries that have submitted their national reports to the UN for the second time. Among the CIS countries, only Azerbaijan will submit its national report to the UN for the second time. "

Notably, the report will be presented on July 15 at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.