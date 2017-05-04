Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO: Armenia’s counterpropaganda may not abandon our course

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Work related to Polad Bulbuloglu’s nomination to UNESCO Secretary-General position is carried out in conformity with the procedure.”

Report informs, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan Republic to UNESCO Anar Karimov told.

He reminded that election for the position of UNESCO Secretary-General will be conducted in October: “Talking about Armenia’s provocation, I can say that we are used to it. Every time when Azerbaijan starts a successful initiative, Armenia launches a dirty campaign. I reckon that Armenia’s counterpropaganda may not abandon our course. Armenia will not achieve anything”.