Azerbaijan’s Migration Service extends temporary stay period for foreigners

Based on the special quarantine regime announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on March 23, to further facilitate e-applications, minimize contact between individuals and optimize documents submitted for temporary residence permit, foreigners in Azerbaijan are no longer required to apply for an extension of their temporary stay period in the country.

Public Relations Department of the State Migration Service (SMS) informed.

Applications of foreigners whose stay in the country expires from today to April 30 are considered accepted by the State Migration Service.

The state duty provided for in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On State Duty” (15 AZN for minors, 30 AZN for adults for 30 days, 30 AZN for minors, 60 AZN for adults for 60 days). will be considered legal in due course.

Payment can be done via "ASAN payment" and Expresspay terminals by obtaining a payment number through the "Follow the application" section on the website of the State Migration Service. Payment numbers will be posted on the website of the State Migration Service within three days. Applicants should not approach the admission departments of SMS.For more information, please call 919.