Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz FMs discuss cooperation framework

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:49
    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz FMs discuss cooperation framework

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, and Jeenbek Kulubayev, foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers reaffirmed the strategic partnership based on shared historical, cultural and brotherly ties, which continues to expand steadily.

    It was noted that active political dialogue at all levels continues to serve as the main driving force for expanding cooperation in trade, economy, transport, education, culture and humanitarian fields.

    The sides also stressed the importance of coordinated action within international and regional platforms, including the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, expressing confidence that continued mutual support will further strengthen multilateral cooperation.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Jeenbek Kulubayev Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Azərbaycan və Qırğızıstan XİN başçıları TDT çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Кыргызстан обсудили сотрудничество в рамках ОТГ

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