Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz FMs discuss cooperation framework

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, and Jeenbek Kulubayev, foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers reaffirmed the strategic partnership based on shared historical, cultural and brotherly ties, which continues to expand steadily.

It was noted that active political dialogue at all levels continues to serve as the main driving force for expanding cooperation in trade, economy, transport, education, culture and humanitarian fields.

The sides also stressed the importance of coordinated action within international and regional platforms, including the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, expressing confidence that continued mutual support will further strengthen multilateral cooperation.