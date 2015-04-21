Azer Gasimov: Azerbaijani President to attend celebration of Victory Day in Moscow

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in a military parade and festivities on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II - ed.) in Moscow. Report informs, presidential spokesman Azer Gasimov said to AZERTAC state agency.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a few months ago received the official invitation of President Vladimir Putin to take part in these events, at the same time, the Russian side was officially informed that, the President Ilham Aliyev will take part in a military parade and festivities on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory in World War II, which will be held on May 9, 2015 in the capital of the Russian Federation in Moscow", Azer Gasimov stated.