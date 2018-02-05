American expert: Azerbaijan has become a global player

© Report

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a special country where different ethnic groups, cultures and religions co-exist for centuries.

Report informs, says an article published in the American edition of Modern Diplomacy, dedicated to the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of intercultural and intercivilized dialogue Baku process, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

"The favorable geographical location of Azerbaijan has given this country excellent features of European and Islamic civilizations, having made Baku, Nakhchivan, Sheki, Nagorno-Karabakh and Guba authentic archeological and ancient commercial points of routes between East and West, as well as between North and South", article by Peter Tase stated.

The American expert notes that Azerbaijan - the Land of Fire, unlike other countries in the Eurasian space, has preserved the cultures of a number of ethnic groups and has become a bridge between millennia-old cultures, multiculturalism and religious dialogue.

The article also points out that the country has always used an up-to-date foreign policy that meets many global challenges, and Baku was able to become a global player at all levels with the direct participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The nation of Azerbaijan, with its tolerant attitude and admirable acceptance of other cultures, upholds the special values of intercultural and interreligious dialogue; characteristics that are essential to foster regional peace, economic development and ensure respect for international law. The “Baku Process” will continue to promote intercultural dialogue between governments and nations, strengthen cooperation among many ethnic groups and encourage cultural partnerships among people living on different continents," he emphasizes.

The expert also particularly highlights the role of the head of state Ilham Aliyev in the Baku process, recalling the holding of a number of international events at a high level, and the country's high achievements in international arena.