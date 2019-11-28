Ambassador: We plan to increase number of Azerbaijani students in France

"We plan to introduce the French education system since 2020 in French schools in Baku," French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said at an event dedicated to the International Day of French Language Teachers.

According to him, French takes the 5th place among the languages spoken by most people, and it opens up great opportunities for development. Given this, as well as the plan of French President Emmanuel Macron to spread the French language around the world, a number of steps will be taken, including in Azerbaijan: "We also intend to increase the number of Azerbaijani students in France," the ambassador said.

In turn, the Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages Novruz Mammadov noted the key role of this university in the training of French language specialists in Azerbaijan.

He also emphasized the great interest in the French language in Azerbaijan: "There are about 450 French teachers in Azerbaijan. More than 500 students study it in Azerbaijani universities."