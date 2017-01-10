Ambassador: We have real opportunities to increase Azerbaijani-Estonian trade turnover

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Our bilateral ties and contacts are good. I think we can call them serious and substantial. We have been in friendly relations for last two decades beginning from 1991 when Estonia restored its independence. But our contacts weren’t so intense, especially in economy. It seems to me that there a lot of things need to be done."

Report informs, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia Marin Mõttus said.

The Ambassador noted the existence of good relations between the two countries in e-gov and e-services: "Our specialist has been here and shared their experience in e-services. I had an opportunity to get information about ASAN service. I’ve read about it before. I think we have mutual interest to learn from each other".

She also noted that Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations in the areas of logistics and transportation: "Your geographical location makes you an important hub in North-South transit corridor. Your neighbor Iran is going to be opened up for international commerce. That might be very interesting possibility for our companies, that working, for example with China".

Speaking about trade turnover, M.Mõttus said that in 2015 the trade turnover was only 5 mln. euros: "We have real possibilities to develop that".

Answering questions regarding the raising the level of the Estonian representative in Baku to the level of the embassy M.Mõttus said that "we don’t have concrete decision now, but we are thinking about it".

Notably, M. Mõttus accredited as the Ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan with residence in Ankara on January 9, presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan. She has 19 years of experience in the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and before that worked in various positions in the Estonian Embassy in Madrid, Tel Aviv and Lisbon.