Ambassador: Enhanced cooperation of Baku and North Atlantic Alliance is beneficial for whole South Caucasus region

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Workshop dedicated to NATO-Azerbaijan partnership organized in Baku.

Report informs, an event organized by the Romanian Embassy in Baku, which is the focal point of NATO in Azerbaijan.

At the event took part Ambassadors and diplomats from Embassies of NATO countries in Baku.

Ambassador of Romania H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu underlined that North Atlantic Alliance and Azerbaijan have a very fruitful cooperation. . NATO and Azerbaijan successfully work on different joint projects, ambassador said.

Ciobanu informed that during the visit that he paid this week to NATO headquarters in Brussels for a series of public diplomacy events it was expressed NATO’s interest in further development of the partnership with Azerbaijan.

Romania, which has been the second country in the world to recognize independence of Azerbaijan, considers that enhanced cooperation between Baku and North Atlantic Alliance is beneficial for the whole South Caucasus region. Azerbaijan plays an important role in Europe’s efforts of diversification of its energy supplies.

The participants at the workshop positively assessed NATO-Azerbaijan relations and their perspectives of development.