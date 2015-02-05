​Ambassador: Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan face problem of occupied territories

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan hosted an event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity with Kashmir.

Report informs, first there was a prayer in memory of the Kashmir victims died for their rights.

In his speech, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Khalid Usma Gayser said that Kashmir Solidarity Day has been celebrated since 1990, when the Pakistani people expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, which had been illegally occupied by India.

The ambassador also said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan faced the problem of occupied territories. He stated that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijani lands illegally occupied by Armenia. "Kashmir is also occupied by India", the UN resolutions on these conflicts are not met, the international law is violated, the demographic situation in these regions changed, and so on".

The Ambassador thanked all those who took part in the event and expressed support for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "I expect the same support from our fraternal Azerbaijan".

Then the deputy of Milli Majlis, member of Azerbaijan-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group Ganira Pashayeva thanked the Ambassador for the support provided by Pakistan to Azerbaijan. She recalled that soon in Azerbaijan the 23rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy would be marked, and noted that the Senate of Pakistan recognized the Khojaly events as genocide: "As well as in Kashmir, Karabakh people suffer from unresolved conflicts. Their voices must be heard in international organizations and resolutions must be fulfilled".