A delegation from Vatican discuss the forthcoming visit of the Pope to Baku

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation from the Vatican have discussed in Baku the program and agenda of the upcoming October visit of the Pope to Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the said the Ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete.

According to him, the delegation headed by Vatican envoy for the South Caucasus, nuncio Marek Solchinski have visited to Baku on May 15-17. During the visit, the delegation held a series of meetings, including with Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Allahshukur Pashazade, during which the issues on the Pope's visit to Azerbaijan were discussed.

Parties have agreed on the date of the visit, which will take place on October 2.