Keshla FC former striker banned for life over fixed match

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former striker of Keshla FC Vladimir Makovski has been banned for life.

Report informs, the reason is 41-year-old specialist involved in organization of fixed matches played during the time he was a coach of Isloch FC of Belarus.

Regarding the incident, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Football Federation of Belarushas made tough decisions.

In addition to Makovski, 4 players of FC Isloch and Oshmyany, 2 players of FC Luch (Minsk), and one player of FC Granit banned for life. Former player Vyacheslav Zamara and coach-administrator Yuriy Sirokvashko (Luch, Minsk) were declared "undesirable persons".

4 players of Luch, 3 players of Islosch, director of Luch Dmitry Karpovski and his colleague in Oshmyany Denis Jbankov, as well as the former professional footballer Dmitry Makar and former referee Stanislav Savitskiy banned from football for up to 24 months.

Notably, in 2005-2006 seasons, Vladimir Makovski and his twin brother Mikhail Makovski have played for Inter club (previous Keshla FC).

M. Makovski was appointed as head coach of Belarus Molodechno on February 16. However, 41-year-old old specialist came to a meeting with fans and the media drunken. For that reason he had resigned just three days after his appointment.