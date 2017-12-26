Kapaz club makes new appointment

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more appointment has been made at Kapaz FC.

Report informs, the second team coach Matlab Mammadov will lead children's football at the club. His task will be to control teams on low age groups and support development of children's football.

In his statement to the kapazpfc.az regarding his appointment, Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the club management for the confidence expressed. He said he would do his best to justify hopes.