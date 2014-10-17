Head coach of Azerbaijan National Football team Berti Vogts resigns

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev met the Head coach of Azerbaijan's National Football team Berti Vogts in Zurich, Switzerland. Report informs referring to the website of AFFA, the games of Azerbaijan's national team in the qualifying round of Euro-2016 were discussed during the meeting. B.Vogts declared that he would leave the national team.

He said that the team did not show the persistence in the last game. In addition, the problem of physical training that he repeatedly emphasized for several years has not solved yet and it is impossible to solve it in a short period of time. According to him, he has worked for 6 years in Azerbaijan. During this period, the team was able to bring great joy to its fans in some of the games and he instilled the knowledge to the footballers played under his direction. He expressed the hope that this knowledge would be passed on to future generations. B.Vogts also expressed his readiness to consult the next coach of the national team about the rival team and share information about footballers intended to invite if he needed. He expressed his gratitude to AFFA for the professional activity and said that Azerbaijan was the second home for him.

The president of AFFA R.Abdullayev noted that B.Vogts was proposed to continue the work. AFFA highly appreciated his activity in Azerbaijan's National Team. R.Abdullayev stated that B.Vogts had a positive impact on the development of Azerbaijan's football. Although there were not great achievements, due to B.Vogts the national team could get its best results by scoring 9 points in world and Europe championships qualifying and rose up to the 73rd place in FIFA rankings. The president of AFFA expressed gratitude to B.Vogts and said that he would always be a friend of Azerbaijan's football. Vice-president of AFFA Elshad Nasirov and General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov attended the meeting.



