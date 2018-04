Gabala vs Saint Etienne match referees named

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments to the match of Group J of the Europa League 4th round between Gabala and French FC Saint Etienne were announced.

Report informs, the match in Baku will be handled by Spanish referees.

The game to be held in Bakcell Arena will start on November 3 at 22:00 local time.

Europa League, group matches, 4th round

Group C

22:00. Gabala (Azerbaijan) - Saint Etienne (France)

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

Assistant referees: Juan Carlos YusteJiménez, Roberto Alonso Fernandez (Spain)

Additional assistant referees: Juan Martínez Munuera, Iñaki Vicandi Garrido (Spain)

4th official: Abraham Álvarez Cantón (Spain)

Referee observer: Muharrem Zihni Aksoy (Turkey)

UEFA delegate: Aristeidis Stavropoulos (Greece)

Baku. Bakcell Arena