Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chelsea won the English League Cup, beating Tottenham.

Goals scored by John Terry and Diego Costa

English League Cup. Finals.

Chelsea - Tottenham - 2: 0.

Goals: Terry, 45; Walker, 56 (A/g).

Warning: Willian, 70; Cahill, 72 - Dyer, 31; Bentaleb, 78.

Chelsea for the fifth time won the English League Cup, last victory was in 2007. Jose Mourinho won his seventh trophy at the head of the London club.