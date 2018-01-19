Chelsea FC faces possible transfer ban

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chelsea faces possible transfer ban.

Report informs referring to The Guardian, Chelsea have been accused of breaking the rules on the signing of 25 foreign players under the age of 18.

The number of cases could rise, with the matter now in the hands of the governing body’s disciplinary committee, which has the power to impose sanctions - chief among them a ban on transfers.

Notably, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were investigated for infringements related to the signing of minors.