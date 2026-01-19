Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sector

    Finance
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:05
    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sector

    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation in the financial sector.

    The agreement was concluded between Uzbekistan's National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, according to NAPP's statement cited by Report.

    The memorandum focuses on cooperation in the development, regulation and supervision of capital markets, insurance, and the circulation of crypto-assets.

    It is intended to establish a long-term and sustainable platform for interaction, facilitating the exchange of expertise and information within the mandates of both institutions. The document envisages joint international events, seminars, forums and training programmes, as well as online meetings, short-term study visits and collaborative research projects. It also provides for the exchange of legislative and statistical data in relevant areas.

    Special emphasis will be placed on the development of innovative financial technologies, improving financial inclusion and operational efficiency, and sharing best practices in the regulation of fintech companies and emerging financial technologies.

    The parties also plan to strengthen cooperation in professional training and capacity-building, including joint educational programs and exchanges in the field of digital financial services.

    The signing of the memorandum reflects the mutual interest of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in deepening institutional cooperation and advancing modern financial markets in both countries, the statement said.

    Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Central Bank of Azerbaijan National Agency of Perspective Projects
    Özbəkistan və Azərbaycan maliyyə sahəsində əməkdaşlığa dair memorandum imzalayıb
    Узбекистан и Азербайджан подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в финансовой сфере

    Latest News

    18:44

    Portugal heads to presidential runoff between socialist, far-right candidates

    Other countries
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum production

    Industry
    18:09

    Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%

    Infrastructure
    17:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss current cooperation and prospects

    Business
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB discuss prospects of partnership in agriculture

    Finance
    17:43

    Russia's liquefied gas to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan in coming days

    Region
    17:33

    Death confirmed of two toddlers in illegal daycare facility in Jerusalem

    Other countries
    17:26

    Azerbaijan's embassy in France marks January 20 anniversary

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises by 3%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed