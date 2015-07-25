Trade volume of ICT equipment reached 1.3 trillion USD

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ WTO canceled more than 200 import tariffs on information technology products. Report informs referring to the information released today by organization.

According to the report from organization an annual turnover of telecommunications and satellite equipment, medical devices, with touch-screen products, schemes and mechanisms amounted 1.3 trillion dollars.

"The list was completed yesterday, and 201 products will be eliminated from list of tariff barriers " - Director General of the WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo said.