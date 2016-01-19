Speaker: Question of loan will be reviewed in future

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Stabilization of situation in banking system is essential to examine proposals voiced in connection with loan repayment in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was said by chairman of the Parliament Oktay Asadov at today's extraordinary plenary session of the Milli Mejlis:"First we need to stabilize situation with banks. You want all at once. Now is a time of crisis.The issue of credits will be considered later."

MP Ali Masimli noted that the issue of borrowers of loans in dollars on the agenda: "We can not burden one structure.You can solve the problem by separating everything between the Central Bank, commercial banks, government and population.It is necessary to reconsider decision of the Constitutional Court.Because 70% of funds in banks belong to the people."

MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev said that the sum of 250 mln. AZN provided for in the state budget for 2016 on concessional lending business is very small:"It is necessary to attract 1-2 bln USD from abroad. 2.25 bln AZN needed to be allocated to entrepreneurs.