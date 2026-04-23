Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOFAZ sharply reduces share of AAA-rated instruments in its portfolio

    Finance
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 18:24
    SOFAZ sharply reduces share of AAA-rated instruments in its portfolio

    As of April 1, 2026, 23.1% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in bonds and other money market instruments was in AAA-rated assets, Report informs, citing SOFAZ.

    This represents a 23.4 percentage point decrease compared to April 1, 2025.

    Meanwhile, the share of AA-rated instruments increased from 23.4% to 37.9%, A-rated instruments rose from 17.3% to 25.9%, BBB-rated instruments slightly decreased from 12.4% to 12.2%, and non-investment grade instruments grew from 0.4% to 0.8%.

    State Oil Fund SOFAZ Azerbaijan investment portfolio
    ARDNF investisiya portfelində "AAA" reytinqli alətlərin xüsusi çəkisini kəskin azaldıb
    В портфеле ГНФАР снизилась доля активов "AAA"

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