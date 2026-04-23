SOFAZ sharply reduces share of AAA-rated instruments in its portfolio
Finance
- 23 April, 2026
- 18:24
As of April 1, 2026, 23.1% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in bonds and other money market instruments was in AAA-rated assets, Report informs, citing SOFAZ.
This represents a 23.4 percentage point decrease compared to April 1, 2025.
Meanwhile, the share of AA-rated instruments increased from 23.4% to 37.9%, A-rated instruments rose from 17.3% to 25.9%, BBB-rated instruments slightly decreased from 12.4% to 12.2%, and non-investment grade instruments grew from 0.4% to 0.8%.
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