    Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of revenues (January, 2016)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on the annual dynamics of revenues for January 2016.

    The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:  

    NoInsurance companies

    		Annual dynamics of revenues (%)
    1Gunay Insurance647,44
    2Pasha Life Insurance94,32
    3Gala Life Insurance71,33
    4Standard Insurance60,11
    5Pasha Insurance44,46
    6AtaInsurance20,96
    7Silk Way Insurance15,41
    8Azerinsurance13,24
    9AXA Mbask8,44
    10International Insurance Company 2,21
    11A-Group Insurance-0,14
    12Ateshgah Life Insurance-13,25
    13Ateshgah Insurance-15,66
    14Mega Insurance-23,90
    15Alfa Insurance-41,75
    16AzInsurance-50,36
    17Bashak Inam Insurance-64,35
    18Azerbaijan Industry Insurance-64,96
    19Buta Insurance-75,91
    20Xalg Insurance-77,54
    21Ravan Insurance-78,17
    22Baku Insurance-83,18
    23Amrah Insurance-97,14
    24Azergarant-97,16
