Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of revenues (January, 2016)

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on the annual dynamics of revenues for January 2016.
The table below shows ranking of the insurance companies:
|No
|Insurance companies
|Annual dynamics of revenues (%)
|1
|Gunay Insurance
|647,44
|2
|Pasha Life Insurance
|94,32
|3
|Gala Life Insurance
|71,33
|4
|Standard Insurance
|60,11
|5
|Pasha Insurance
|44,46
|6
|AtaInsurance
|20,96
|7
|Silk Way Insurance
|15,41
|8
|Azerinsurance
|13,24
|9
|AXA Mbask
|8,44
|10
|International Insurance Company
|2,21
|11
|A-Group Insurance
|-0,14
|12
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|-13,25
|13
|Ateshgah Insurance
|-15,66
|14
|Mega Insurance
|-23,90
|15
|Alfa Insurance
|-41,75
|16
|AzInsurance
|-50,36
|17
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|-64,35
|18
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|-64,96
|19
|Buta Insurance
|-75,91
|20
|Xalg Insurance
|-77,54
|21
|Ravan Insurance
|-78,17
|22
|Baku Insurance
|-83,18
|23
|Amrah Insurance
|-97,14
|24
|Azergarant
|-97,16
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook