    Ranking of banks on share of credits in deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of liabilities in credits to October 1, 2015.

    The table below shows the ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksCredits/Deposits
    1 Caucasus Development Bank1 791,4
    2VTB Azerbaijan669,2
    3Gunaybank648,7
    4Zamin Bank354,1
    5Silkway Bank271,9
    6Atrabank270,6
    7Pakistan Milli Bankı269,3
    8Expressbank234,6
    9Demirbank203,5
    10Muganbank193,4
