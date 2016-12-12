Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of interest revenues (TOP-5)

Bakı. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest revenues in January-September, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks::

No. Banks Annual dynamics of interest revenues, % 1 Caspian Development Bank 116,5 2 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 30,1 3 Gunaybank 23,4 4 PASHA Bank 22,5 5 Silkway Bank 10,4

