    Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of interest revenues (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Bakı. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest revenues in January-September, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks::

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of interest revenues, %
    1Caspian Development Bank 116,5
    2Pakistan National Bank-Baku30,1
    3Gunaybank23,4
    4PASHA Bank22,5
    5Silkway Bank10,4

