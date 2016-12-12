Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of interest revenues (TOP-5)

Bakı. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest revenues in January-September, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks::
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of interest revenues, %
|1
|Caspian Development Bank
|116,5
|2
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|30,1
|3
|Gunaybank
|23,4
|4
|PASHA Bank
|22,5
|5
|Silkway Bank
|10,4
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
