Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on share of loans in assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in assets to October 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credit portfolio/Assets, % 1 Silkway Bank 91,2 2 Gunaybank 90,7 3 Atabank 86,6 4 NBC Bank 78,8 5 Xalg Bank 75,8 6 Expressbank 74,7 7 VTB Azerbaijan 74,0 8 AFB Bank 70,4 9 Muganbank 66,5 10 Nikoil Bank 66,3

