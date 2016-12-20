Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on share of loans in assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in assets to October 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credit portfolio/Assets, %
|1
|Silkway Bank
|91,2
|2
|Gunaybank
|90,7
|3
|Atabank
|86,6
|4
|NBC Bank
|78,8
|5
|Xalg Bank
|75,8
|6
|Expressbank
|74,7
|7
|VTB Azerbaijan
|74,0
|8
|AFB Bank
|70,4
|9
|Muganbank
|66,5
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|66,3
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
