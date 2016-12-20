 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on share of loans in assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in assets to October 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredit portfolio/Assets, %
    1Silkway Bank91,2
    2Gunaybank90,7
    3Atabank86,6
    4NBC Bank78,8
    5Xalg Bank75,8
    6Expressbank74,7
    7VTB Azerbaijan 74,0
    8AFB Bank70,4
    9Muganbank66,5
    10Nikoil Bank66,3

