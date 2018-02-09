President Ilham Aliyev: All government authorities have to work in a way as if we have no oil factor

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "All the government authorities have to work in a way as if we have no oil factor".

Report informs, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 6th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

"I want to reiterate that the increase in oil prices will only enhance our foreign exchange reserves. But all government authorities have to work in a way as if we have no oil. That's why we see our future economic development in the development of the non-oil sector. The oil sector will simply create extra financial resources that will in turn strengthen our political resources. This is also natural," the head of state said.